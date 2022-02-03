As Tension Rises: Praying for Peace and Standing with the Jews of the FSU

Hundreds of FJC community rabbis and leaders from across the former Soviet Union joined a meeting on Zoom to discuss the situation and send a message of peace and unity. “We are not involved in politics.”

At a special Zoom conference attended by approximately 200 rabbis and community leaders from across the former Soviet Union – representatives of the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS in their communities – the participating rabbis joined in a statement to the public calling upon world Jewry to increase prayers for peace, and stressed their commitment to completely refrain from politics and internal issues.

“To all those who are concerned and inquiring, it was clarified that FJC rabbis and representatives are not involved in politics in any way whatsoever,” the organizers stated on behalf of the participants. “Their only mission is to revive Judaism across the FSU, add light and love, and to encourage the citizens to pray for peace.”

During the conference, plans and projects were drawn up in preparation for the upcoming holidays of Purim and Passover, aimed at enabling hundreds and thousands of FSU Jews to celebrate the holiday and fulfill its special traditions. This year, special efforts will be made to deliver Shmura Matza and organize additional public seders.

Every community rabbi will encourage his community members to add light and joy and increase the study of Torah and Jewish heritage. In addition, a special committee of rabbis was formed with the goal of founding 121 new Jewish institutions and organizations across the FSU in honor of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s upcoming 120th birthday.

The conference was led by the Rabbi of the Kedem community in Kyiv, Rabbi Pinchas Wishedsky, and addressed by speakers from across the FSU: The Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, the Chief Rabbi of Dnipro Shmuel Kaminetzky, the Chief Rabbi of Kharkov Moshe Moscowitz, the Chief Rabbi of Nikolayev Sholom Gottlieb, and committee representative Rabbi Moshe Weber.