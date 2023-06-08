Beautiful New JCC Inagurated for West Moscow Jewish Community

Not far from one of Russia’s most prestigious universities, the Lomonosov State University – a beautiful new JCC and Chabad House was inaugurated to serve the Jewish community and the many Jewish students residing in this upscale neighborhood.

For a number of years Rabbi Shimon Krasnodomsky, a graduate of Moscow’s Yeshivas Tomchei Tmimim, together with his family have been selflessly serving the thousands of Jews living in this area. As they now expand and move into the new center which was purchased and renovated for this purpose, there is a sense of excitement and growth in Judaism, especially considering that now the Jewish students will have a place to eat hot kosher lunches and purchase kosher products at subsidized prices. Special guest rooms also await the students who wish to stay for Shabbat or Yom Tov and attend prayers, Torah classes, and festive holiday meals.

Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, was honored with affixing the mezuza on the main entrance. Under his guidance and encouragement, more and more JCCs and Chabad Houses have been established in various neighborhoods of the capital city, serving hundreds and thousands of Moscow’s Jews.

After presenting the main sponsor Mr. David Rafaelov with a gift of appreciation, speeches were made by the legendary Rabbi of the Bolshaya Bronnaya synagogue Rabbi Yitzchak Kogan, Israel’s General Consul Mr. Alexander Ben-Zvi, Director of Moscow’s Jewish Communities Rabbi Mordechai Weisberg, and the community Rav and Shliach Rabbi Shimon Krasnodomsky.

The guests then sat down for an uplifting festive meal, together with the members of the local Jewish community.

