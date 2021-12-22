Dnipro: New Synagogue Inaugurated in Memory of City’s Unforgettable Chief Rabbi

A new synagogue in memory of the city’s famous Chief Rabbi between 1926-1939, rabbi and kabbalist Levi Yitzchak Schneerson OBM, was recently inaugurated in Dnipro, the central Ukrainian city previously named Yekaterinoslav. The event was honored by hundreds of community members, dignitaries, rabbis, and guests together with the sponsors and patrons of the new institution.

The new ‘Levi Yitzchak’ synagogue, located on Lazaryana Street, will also serve as a Jewish Community Center and a Chabad House dedicated to spreading Judaism. Rabbi Schneerson OBM was famous for his fierce objection to the communist regime and as the father of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The opening of the event honored the community’s partners and supporters, and friends. As customary, before entering the building, a red ribbon was cut by the event’s special guests: the current Chief Rabbi of Dnipro and the surrounding region, Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky, and the members of the Council of the Jewish community of Dnipro, Mr. Levi Sharinov, Mr. Yitzchak Dveris, and Mr. Alexander Petrovsky. Rabbi Israel Gurevich, the synagogue’s new rabbi was honored with affixing the main mezuzah.

The festive event continued with the inauguration of a new Torah scroll donated by Mr. Nathan Zolotarevsky, President of the Torah Lubavitch Foundation, followed by joyous dancing and a festive meal as customary.