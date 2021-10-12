EnerJew Presents Kosher Cookbook Created by FSU Teenagers

Following a series of special classes and activities on the topic of kashrut and Jewish cuisine, entitled ‘Kosher & Tasty’ and attended by thousands of members of the EnerJew youth movement in 50 locations across the former Soviet Union, a unique recipe contest was conducted resulting in a beautiful and fascinating kosher cookbook in the Russian language.

As part of its ongoing activity, EnerJew, the FSU’s Jewish youth movement, promotes profound acquaintance and study of selected topics in Jewish thought and tradition. Following the study of Kashrut during 2021, the teenage members were presented with a special challenge: to create an original kosher food recipe, according to a set of rules and criteria.

Each participant had to give his recipe an original name and make sure it contains only kosher products, which are easily available across the FSU. A panel of distinguished judges chose the winning recipes according to their originality, texture, and taste, and all the recipes were thereafter included in the new EnerJew Kosher cookbook that will be printed and sent to all the participants and their communities.

The winning teenagers, members of EnerJew in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Kharkiv, enjoyed prestigious prizes including an exclusive challah cover, kiddush cup, and kashrut guidebook.