EnerJew ‘School of Madrichim’ Secures Future Young Leadership

Forty-six Jewish teenagers from twenty-six different cities in Russia, handpicked for their special social and leadership skills, participated earlier this month in a four-day seminar aimed at turning them into the next generation of vibrant ‘Madrichim’, youth counselors, in EnerJew’s network of clubs across the land.

During the content-packed days of the seminar, which took place in the Moscow JCC of Zhukovka headed by Rabbi Alexander Boroda, the participants learned how to develop their natural skills professionally and expand their knowledge and connection to Judaism. In addition, they studied modern techniques on leading groups, running a project according to a budget and building creative programs.

The seminar’s lectures and workshops were presented by the movement’s young rabbis and professional mentors who shared their knowledge and hands-on experience with the teenagers. The seminar was the first of a series of three seminars to be held in Moscow in the near future.

The graduates of the EnerJew ‘School of Madrichim’ will quickly be integrated into the movement’s activity, and will be qualified to serve as counselors and coordinators in informal Jewish education, seminars, shabbatons, summer camps and, of course, in EnerJew’s clubs and activities.