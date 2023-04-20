Established in Kazakhstan: FSU’s Energetic Jewish Youth Movement Opens New Branch

EnerJew, FJC’s vibrant Jewish Youth Movement for teenagers across the former Soviet Union, has announced the establishment of a new branch this week in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The new activity center in Kazakhstan will join more than 58 active clubs in 10 countries in the FSU, including Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, and Latvia, participated by thousands of Jewish teenagers aged 12-17.

“Every new branch is an exciting event,” says EnerJew Rabbi and executive, Moshe Rochilin, “However, the expansion to the Republic of Kazakhstan is especially exciting. It is another testimony to the revival of Judaism even in the most remote areas and of the enthusiasm the young generation has towards its historical roots.“

The new club will operate in collaboration with Rabbi and Mrs. Mordechai Cohen from the Jewish Chabad Lubavitch Center of Kazakhstan. It will combine weekly gatherings and activities, seminars and shabbatons, special trips, learning programs, and tailored initiatives for the future leaders of Almaty Jewry.