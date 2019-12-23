FJCR Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Awards

Last Wednesday FJC of Russia held the annual ceremony for its Fiddler on the Roof awards, which recognizes contributions made to the country’s social and cultural life by individuals and organizations regardless of their nationality and beliefs.

This year the winners included Mr. German Zacharyaev in Social Projects category; Rabbi Elyahu Riss of Birobidjan in Community Life category; Rossiya Segodnya news agency in Journalism category; singer Psoy Korolenko in Cultural Event of the Year; Mr. Menachem Yaglom in Publishing and more.

“The awards’ laureates have shown us with their deeds that there is nothing impossible if one puts their energy, strength, and intention to the task. Everyone can do good, help others, change this world. Our divine potential is there to help us chase away the darkness,” said Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar at the ceremony opening. “Ahead of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, it’s important to us to remember this and see examples of these possibilities live before our eyes.”

The awards have been instituted in 2002 and since then celebrated many people in a variety of sectors: business, medicine, arts, sports, cinematography, social life and so on.

“We are all different, but we all want to live in a harmonious and kind world, where people care about the future and one another. Fiddler on the Roof awards highlight events and individuals that positively influence the society and culture in the country,” said FJCR President Alexander Boroda at the awards.

