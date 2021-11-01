Four Medical Equipment Lending Centers Established in Ukraine

Many funds and efforts were invested in medical equipment to supply the foundation of four new lending centers in the cities of Zhytomyr, Chernivtsi, Vinnitsa and the village of Anatevka * The branches were founded by the ‘European Chessed Center’ in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS

Four Lending Centers for medical equipment were inaugurated in the cities of Zhytomyr, Chernivtsi, Vinnitsa and the Anatevka village next to Kyiv. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were invested in purchasing the medical equipment.

The inauguration of the centers took place in various cities with the participation of Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, Chief Rabbi of Zhitomir and Western Ukraine, Rabbi Shaul Horowitz, Chief Rabbi of Vinnitsa and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Glitzenstein, Chief Rabbi of Chernivtsi all operating under the Federation of the Jewish Communities in the CIS headed by the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar.

The ‘European Chessed Center’ is a project initiated by the ‘Rabbinical Centre of Europe’, undertaking the opening of 50 centers for lending medical equipment in 50 cities in Europe. The project began at the outbreak of the COVID pandemic to assist European Jews in need of medical equipment. Each branch offers the community medical equipment servicing for all ages and will operate under the responsibility and management of the rabbis of the various cities.

The centers were inaugurated during a tour of the ‘Rabbinical Center of Europe’ delegation led by Rabbis Arie Goldberg, Yosef Bainhaker, and Avraham Abba Torezki. They expressed great admiration of the impressive development in activity of the educational institutions, schools, and kindergartens in the various cities.

The delegation visited the educational institutions in the various cities and took a close look at the extensive activities in the various cities operating under the umbrella of the Federation of the Jewish Communities of the CIS. They were amazed at the development of communities where there are educational institutions and charitable activities which include relief kitchens, clothing distribution for those in need, food packages provisions and many other things.