Gulf Nation Ambassador Visits Russian Chief Rabbi

Qatar’s Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Muhammad al-Atay met this morning with Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar in his offices at the Marina Roshcha Center in central Moscow.

Qatar is a tiny gulf country located in the Arabian Peninsula, with close ties to Iran and Turkey.

About six months ago, Rabbi Lazar hosted the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Saati. The ambassador briefed the Rabbi Lazar on the history of the Jewish community in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its peaceful coexistence with the communities there. As well as its participation with other citizens in the process of community building.

The Russian chief rabbi is known to have close connections with the small Jewish communities of these Muslim countries.

By Anash.org reporter