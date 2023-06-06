Hevenu Shalom Aleichem: Or Avner Students Welcome President Herzog to Azerbaijan

The President of Israel, Yitzhak Herzog, and his wife, Michal, arrived on Tuesday morning in Baku, Azerbaijan for an official visit. They were greeted by the city’s Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi, Shneor Segal, and 30 children from FJC’s Or Avner – Chabad Jewish School who waved flags and sang “Hevenu Shalom Aleichem.”

President Yitzhak Herzog and his wife, Michal, arrived this Tuesday morning in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official diplomatic visit. On their arrival, they were received at the airport by representatives from the Azerbaijani government with a guard of honor, as well as by 30 children from the FJC’s Or Avner – Chabad Jewish School, along with other local Jewish school children, and by the city’s Chabad emissary and Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi, Shneor Segal, who welcomed them with smiles, greetings, flags, and the popular song “Hevenu Shalom Aleichem – We bring peace upon you.”

They were greeted by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Mr. Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Mr. Fariz Rustamov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Mammadov Mukhtarov, and Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. George Dick.

Next, the delegation and representatives of the Jewish communities were hosted for a festive lunch by the President of Azerbaijan that said in a joint statement that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan is a great asset for our country.

“We have a centuries-long history of interaction, friendship, mutual support, and as an independent country – Azerbaijan is only 31 years old – but we have ancient history.” The President added “Jews in Azerbaijan always were very active and a prominent part of society and remain as that today. So these are so-called cultural bridges between our countries. Therefore, their contribution to our bilateral strategic cooperation is very important.”

Later on during the formal visit, the President and his wife participated in a festive event to commemorate 75 years of Israel’s independence and met with members of the Jewish communities in Azerbaijan and their rabbis and leaders.