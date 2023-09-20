High Holiday Handbook Published in Ukrainian

Chabad of Ukraine and The Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) partnered with JLI to translate a High Holiday Handbook into Ukrainian for the first time, bringing knowledge of Tishrei’s meaning, mitzvos, and messages to tens of thousands of Jewish families across Ukraine.

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Chabad of Ukraine teamed up with JLI to translate their High Holiday Handbook into Ukrainian for the first time, bringing the warmth of Tishrei to tens of thousands of Jewish families across Ukraine. “It gives people a much-needed ray of light in a difficult time,” says Rabbi Shlomi Peles, executive director of JRNU, who helped organize the handbook’s distribution.

The Russian language edition of JLI’s High Holiday handbook has long been popular across Ukraine, becoming something of a holiday staple. This year, the JRNU moved to translate the handbook’s thirty pages of inspiration and high holiday know-how to the Ukrainian language for the first time.

Rabbi Peles spearheaded a partnership with Chabad centers and Jewish communities across Ukraine to incorporate the freshly printed handbooks into eagerly awaited high holiday gift packages enjoyed by thousands.

Finally, this week, tens of thousands of Jewish families across Ukraine from Dnipro to Kyiv and Lviv received their beautifully designed edition of the High Holiday Handbook—giving them insight into the meaning, mitzvos, and messages of Tishrei in a beautiful and inviting package.