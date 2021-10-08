Israel President Meets the Leaders of Ukraine’s Jewish Communities and Organizations

During his state visit to Kyiv, Israeli President Mr. Isaac Herzog met with representatives of the Jewish communities of Ukraine.

Attending on- behalf of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine were Rabbi Meir Stambler, CEO of FJC Ukraine and his deputy Rabbi Rafael Roytman, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Jonathan Markowitz, and the Chief Rabbi of Kharkiv Moshe Moskowitz.

The event was also attended by a delegation from Israel, including the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, Minister of Construction of Israel, Coordinator of intergovernmental relations between Israel and Ukraine Zeev Elkin, Chairman of the Holocaust Memorial Center in Baby Yar Natan Sharansky, Chairman of World Zionist Organization and acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the Board of Yad Vashem-Memorial Holocaust History Complex Dani Diane, Vice-Chairman of the Jewish National Foundation Mr. Arnan Palman and Knesset Members Moshe Arbel, Michael Malkieli and Evgeny Sova.

“I was glad to meet representatives of the wonderful Jewish community of Ukraine and celebrate the creation of the Ukrainian branch of the Jewish National Fund,” wrote President Hertzog on his Twitter page.