Jewish Community Center in Mityschi District Nearly Completed

In the center of Mityschi, one of the larger districts in suburban Moscow, a festive celebration took place in honor of the new Jewish Community Center whose building is nearing completion.

Construction began three years ago and is scheduled to be completed this year, making it one of Russia’s most beautiful Jewish community centers.

The celebration was hosted by community lay leader and philanthropist Mr. Boruch Bentzion Gurovitz, who stands behind the center’s construction, as well as the building of new neighborhoods in the area, in which many Jews live. For the past ten years, the Jewish community is enjoying the many activities and services developing on this side of town.

After mincha services in the beautiful sanctuary, the guests were shown the rest of the building, including the study halls, the mikvas, the banquet hall, and the library. They were also told about the latest stages of construction, with the completed building set to look like huge Tefillin.

The guests were then invited to a gathering with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar in honor of the festival of Pesach Sheni. Rabbi Lazar began by extolling the many activities of Mr. Gurovitz, whose large heart is always open to the needs of his community, and the Jewish people at large.

During the evening, Rabbi Lazar gave Jewish names to two men who were circumcised that day, with Mr. Gurovitz serving as their Sandek. One of the men, who also happened to be a firstborn to his parents, also had a Pidyon Haben done by Rabbi Yitzchak HaKohen Kogan, Rabbi of the Bolshaya Bronnaya Shul, who also blessed all the assembled with Birkat Kohanim.