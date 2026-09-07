Jewish University Campuses Welcome New Students for the Academic Year

The Jewish University in Moscow opened the 2026–2027 academic year on September 1, welcoming new students across its campuses with ceremonies marking the beginning of a new year of learning and growth.

At the Machon Chamesh campus, more than 30 new female students joined the university community. Students were welcomed by Jewish University President Rabbi Avraham Bekerman, Vice President R’ Eli Riss and Rector Mr. Alexander Lebedev, together with members of the university and college administration.

The university’s boys’ campus also welcomed 24 new students as the new academic year began. The opening events brought students, faculty and administrators together to mark the occasion and welcome the newest members of the university community.

Following the formal ceremony, students planted trees on campus. The planting was intended to symbolize their own journey in the years ahead, with the young trees growing and developing alongside the students as they progress through their studies.

The Jewish University combines higher education with opportunities for students to deepen their knowledge of Jewish culture, history and tradition, creating an environment in which academic and Jewish learning are part of a shared educational experience.

With Rosh Hashanah approaching, the opening of the academic year also carried a spirit of renewal, with wishes for the students’ success and for a happy and sweet New Year.