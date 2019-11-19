Jews of Krasnodar Celebrate New Torah Scroll

The Jewish community of Krasnodar, South-West of Russia, celebrated the inauguration of a new Torah Scroll yesterday, a public festivity attended by many high-profile guests and local Jews.

Krasnodar, a city that grew out of a Kuban Cossacks military camp in the 18th century, has until recently been considered a stronghold of anti-semitism in the region, and yesterday’s event became another important step on the revival journey of its Jewish Community.

Chief Rabbi of Krasnodar, Menachem Mendel Lazar welcomed his father, Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar and rabbis of Berlin, Baku, Rostov, Moscow, and Simferopol as well as city officials for the celebration.

After completing the writing of the Sefer Torah in the city’s synagogue, the celebration took to the streets with a traditional parade and dancing, concluding with a festive meal for all the guests back at the synagogue.

The new Torah Scroll dedication became possible with the support of local Jewish philanthropists and businessmen.