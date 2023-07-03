Jurmala: Latvian Resort City Welcomes New Rabbi

Due to the increasing demand for Judaism in Jurmala, the popular tourist location on the shores of the Gulf of Riga and just west of the capital, a new young and vibrant Rabbi has relocated to the city and will be acting alongside the current synagogue’s rabbi. He will focus on serving the ever-growing local Jewish community, businessmen, and masses of tourists.

Hundreds of members of the Jewish community of Jurmala along with thousands of visitors and tourists every summer, have warmly welcomed Rabbi Menachem Mendel and Shoshi Zilbershtrom who have arrived from Israel together with their daughter to serve their varied spiritual and physical needs around the year.

Rabbi Zilbershtrom and his wife were appointed and will be operating under the auspices of Rabbi Mordechai Glazman, the Head Chabad Emissary to the country and in collaboration with Rabbi Shneur Kot. They will also lead the activity with teenagers and youth in Riga.

Their newly establish Chabad House will ensure that every Jew in the city will be able to connect to his Jewish roots and heritage.