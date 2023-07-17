Kharkiv: Chief Rabbi Moskovitz Honored with “Unbreakable” Medal on Birthday Celebration

The Jewish community of Kharkiv, Ukraine, recently came together in a joyous celebration to commemorate the birthday of Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, the city’s Chief Rabbi and head Chabad emissary. The event, filled with warmth, appreciation, and gratitude, witnessed the mayor of Kharkiv, Mr. Igor Terechov, presenting Rabbi Moskovitz with the prestigious Kharkiv medal of “Unbreakable.”

The mayor expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the remarkable contributions made by Rabbi Moskovitz and the community, underscoring their valuable support to the city.

The birthday celebration of Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz served as a testament to the strong bond between the community and its spiritual leader. Rabbi Moskovitz’s dedication, compassion, and tireless efforts have played a significant role in fostering unity, understanding, and harmony among the residents of Kharkiv during the last thirty-three years.

In his speech, Mayor Igor Terechov paid tribute to Rabbi Moskovitz for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people in Kharkiv. He expressed his deep admiration for the relentless work carried out by the Rabbi and the community in providing essential support, guidance, and assistance to those in need.

The mayor acknowledged that Rabbi Moskovitz’s efforts extended far beyond the spiritual realm, recognizing his substantial contributions to various charitable initiatives, educational programs, and life-saving efforts during the current crisis.