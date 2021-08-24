Krivoy Rog: Family Purity Center to be Reconstructed

After 15 years of extensive use, the Jewish community of Krivoy Rog in Ukraine has initiated an intensive and complete renovation of its Mikvah and Family Purity Center which serves dozens of women and families. A specially appointed interior decorator created the stimulating new design.

During the last few years, the Jewish community and educational institutions in the Central Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog are experiencing remarkable growth in activity and numbers, drawing many new families into the community and making the need for a modern state-of-the-art Mikvah into a necessity.

Backed by local philanthropists and international organizations that will contribute towards the expected upgrade, the Jewish community has announced that the renovations will begin after the High Holidays and Simchat Torah and continue for approximately four months into the winter.

“It is astonishing to witness the revival of Judaism in our city and its positive impact on young women and their families,” says Rabbi Liron Ederi, the city’s Chief Rabbi. The demand for a refurbished Mikvah is a testimony to the eternal continuity of our Jewish legacy and pride. We are very honored and happy that this special project will soon begin.”