‘Last Bell’ Events Conclude the 2023 Academic Year across the FSU

Embracing achievements and overcoming challenges: Thousands of Jewish youngsters across the former Soviet Union, students at FJC’s ‘Or Avner’ Jewish educational network, are marking the end of the 2022-2023 academic year in a series of festive ‘Last Bell’ ceremonies.

The ‘Or Avner’ educational network, overseen by the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC), encompasses various educational institutions catering to Jewish children from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic statuses. These institutions include daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary and high schools, Sunday Hebrew Schools, afternoon frameworks, colleges, universities, and a wide variety of successful extra-curricular and enrichment programs.

Operating in over a hundred major cities and districts throughout the FSU, the ‘Or Avner’ network has earned a prestigious reputation for its outstanding achievements in both general and Jewish studies. This success can be attributed to the network’s dedicated and experienced staff members who prioritize the students’ well-being and provide a nurturing learning environment.

During the end of May and throughout June, each educational institution and framework within the ‘Or Avner’ network holds a traditional ‘Last Bell’ ceremony to bid farewell to the graduating students and celebrate the personal accomplishments of all students. These ceremonies are often graced by local dignitaries, the city’s Chief Rabbi, and hundreds of community members, parents, and distinguished guests.

The ‘Last Bell’ ceremonies are not only a time of celebration but also a moment of reflection on the challenges faced by the students and educational institutions throughout the academic year. The crisis in Ukraine, which has impacted the entire region, posed unique challenges for the ‘Or Avner’ network. However, the resilience and adaptability of the network allowed it to overcome these obstacles and continue providing quality education to its students.

Looking forward, the ‘Or Avner’ educational network will continue to strive for excellence, fostering the growth and development of Jewish students across the former Soviet Union. Through their dedication and commitment, the network will continue shaping the future generation, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world.