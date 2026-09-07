“Lift Up Your Heads, O Ye Gates”: Historic Composition Performed in Kaliningrad 130 Years After Synagogue’s Dedication

The Jewish community of Kaliningrad, historically known as Königsberg, marked the 130th anniversary of the dedication of the city’s Grand Synagogue with a special gathering that brought together hundreds of community members, public figures, and guests. The highlight of the evening was the performance of “Se’u She’arim Rasheichem” (“Lift Up Your Heads, O Ye Gates”), a composition written by Königsberg’s chief cantor, Eduard Birnbaum, specifically for the synagogue’s original dedication 130 years ago.

The synagogue, which was destroyed during Kristallnacht and rebuilt eight decades later on its historic foundations, today serves as a center of Jewish prayer, learning, and community life under the leadership of Rabbi David Shvedik, and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Avraham Baruch Deutsch.

The evening opened with remarks by the president of the Jewish community, Mr. Eliezer Yermiyahu Flitman, who presented the history of Jewish life in the city. Rabbi David Shvedik then sounded the shofar and spoke about the privilege and responsibility of continuing Jewish life in a building whose history spans 130 years. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to friends of the community in recognition of their support and involvement throughout the year.

One of the most moving moments came when the synagogue choir performed Birnbaum’s historic “Se’u She’arim Rasheichem” in the same sanctuary for which it had originally been composed. The program also included violin performances of “Kol Nidrei” and “A Yiddishe Mamme,” reflecting the atmosphere of the approaching High Holidays.

A special letter from the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, was read during the gathering. Referring to the revival of Jewish life at the historic site, Rabbi Lazar wrote: “The spiritual transformation this place has undergone—is the most profound proof that the Jewish heart always yearns for the pure source.”

The Kaliningrad Jewish community is now preparing for the Tishrei holidays and for another significant occasion: the dedication of a new Torah scroll at the synagogue. The Torah was generously donated by Mr. Eduard Elchanan Migirov of Moscow in merit and honor of his parents, Avraham and Sarah.

Photography: Andrey Boyts