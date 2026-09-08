Marina Roscha Releases High Holiday Album “Tefilah LeDavid” / Audio

The Marina Roscha Jewish community in Moscow has released “Tefilah LeDavid,” a new album of High Holiday prayers and melodies performed by the Chief Cantor of the Central Synagogue, Rabbi David Caytak. Initiated by the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, the project was created in connection with the community’s centennial and is intended to help worshippers become more familiar with the prayers and melodies of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.



The album brings together selections that have been sung for many years at the Marina Roscha Central Synagogue and JCC. Cantor Caytak worked on the project together with musician and composer Elor Velner, who created the musical arrangements for the recordings.

A central aim of the initiative is to make the High Holiday services more accessible, particularly for Jews who may not have grown up with a Jewish education or regular synagogue attendance. By hearing the melodies and key passages in advance, listeners can become familiar with the prayers before encountering them during the lengthy Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services.

The album includes twelve tracks featuring selected passages from the High Holiday liturgy. Among them are “Avinu Malkeinu” in the Chabad tradition, as well as “Hineni He’ani Mima’as,” “Kol Nidrei,” “Ki Hineh Kachomer,” “Haben Yakir Li,” and “Tiher Rabbi Yishmael.” The collection also includes “Ve’al Yedei Avadecha,” “Ya’aleh,” “Ki Anu Amecha,” “Ata Hivdalta,” and a medley of additional prayers.

The recordings seek to convey the distinctive atmosphere of the Days of Awe at the Moscow synagogue while giving listeners an opportunity to prepare for the services wherever they may be.