Memorial Plaque Unveiled at Historic Jewish Synagogue in Viljandi

A memorial plaque marking the history of a former Jewish prayer house was unveiled in the Estonian city of Viljandi, bringing renewed attention to the Jewish community that was once part of the city’s life. The plaque was installed on the facade of the building at Kauba 3, where local Jews gathered for prayer and communal life for decades.

The ceremony was attended by Alla Jakobson, a member of the Council of the Jewish Community of Estonia, and Gennadi Gramberg, director of the Estonian Jewish Museum, as well as representatives of the Viljandi city government, the Jewish religious community and the building. Gramberg has been closely involved in researching and preserving documents and other materials relating to Jewish life in Estonia, including the history of the Viljandi community.

Rabbi Shmuel Kot, Chief Rabbi of Estonia, addressed the gathering and reflected on the significance of preserving the memory of smaller Jewish communities. He noted that while the Jewish population of Viljandi was never large, the community maintained its traditions and created a place where Jews could gather on Shabbat and holidays, pray, celebrate and pass Jewish traditions to the next generation. For nearly six decades, he said, the Synagogue served as an important center of Jewish life in the city.

“The plaque does not speak only about the past,” Rabbi Kot said. “It also carries an important message for us today. Even when we are few, we must preserve who we are. At the same time, we must respect our neighbors, rejoice together and build a society where there is room for every person and every tradition.”

Rabbi Kot concluded the ceremony with a prayer, followed by the sounding of the shofar, which he described as a Jewish symbol of renewal and a new beginning.