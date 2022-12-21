MENORAH SHINES AT THE FOOT OF THE KREMLIN

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lit the first Chanukah candle at the foot of the Kremlin in Moscow, with hundreds attending in person and many more watching live.

Hundreds gathered for a grand menorah lighting at the foot of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, a sight that is still considered a miracle for those who lived through the years of Communist rule.

The crowd braved the heavy snow and winter conditions to attend the annual celebration, displaying Jewish pride in the center of Russia’s capital.

The menorah was kindled by Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, followed by lively Chanukah music and a video of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

The yearly lighting at the Kremlin is the kickoff for tens of events that take place in Moscow and hundreds that take place across Russia throughout Chanukah.

Photos: Levi Nazaroff