Moscow Jewish University: FJC President Leviev Honors Hall Inauguration

Businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Lev Leviev, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS (FJC) paid a special visit to the Boys’ Campus at Moscow’s Jewish University in honor of the festive inauguration of two new lecture and event halls.

The 64 Jewish students from across Russia and the FSU, who study at the Boys’ Campus in the Jewish University of Moscow, directed by Rabbi Eli Reiss, enjoyed an exciting and inspiring surprise on the occasion of the inauguration of two new halls in the university campus.

Mr. Lev Leviev, a successful international businessman, who serves as a role model for many in the FSU and across the globe, honored the event with his presence, together with the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar.

After receiving a guided tour of the developing campus, Mr. Leviev spoke openly in front of the students encouraging them to strengthen their commitment to Jewish life and invest in their studies. Following his speech, the students were given a rare opportunity to present Mr. Leviev with questions and receive honest and detailed answers.

On concluding his visit, the FJC President asked to be invited once again, explaining that he was deeply impressed by the students and faculty and wished to further elaborate on the dedication and commitment of USSR Jews to the preservation of Judaism during the horrific years of the Communist regime when the Jewish religion was declared illegal.

The event, which took place on the seventh night of Chanukah, continued with a special talk by the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, about the significance of bringing the bright light of the festival into our daily lives and spreading it to our surroundings.