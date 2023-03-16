Moscow Jewish University Hosts 11th Student Scientific Conference

On March 14, Moscow’s Jewish University hosted the eleventh annual inter-university scientific conference. During the conference, participants from educational institutions from across Russia presented their work both in person and remotely via the internet.

Traditionally, the conference’s opening ceremony began with greetings from the Rector of the Moscow Jewish University – Mr. Alexander Larionovich Lebedev, and the Vice-President Rabbi Eli Riess, as well as the deans of both campuses. Next, the participants split into sections for different audiences.

49 reports were presented by the students on five different topics, ICT in the modern world; innovations in the field of economics and management; current problems in jurisprudence; trends in modern technology development; modern views and advanced ideas in advertising and PR. The participants’ speeches were confident and clearly presented and, after each presentation, students answered questions from the audience and a small discussion ensued.

All the speakers received certificates of participation, and the authors of the best reports in each section received bonus diplomas and prizes. Conference proceedings will be published and included in the Russian Science Citation Index (RSCI).