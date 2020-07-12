Moscow: New Synagogue Opens With a Bar Mitzvah

A new synagogue was inaugurated in the Shaarey Tzedek Chesed Center in Moscow with a Bar Mitzvah ceremony and a commitment to continue helping the poor during the pandemic.

A new ‘Shul’ Telah L’Moshe was inaugurated in the Shaarey Tzedek chesed center in Moscow, Russia, to serve those who frequent the institution to receive financial aid and warm meals.

The ceremony in the Marina Roscha neighborhood included a limited number of participants due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event took place on Tuesday, yartzeit of the Ohr Hachaim Hakadosh, of blessed memory. Participants committed to continue helping the poor even during the pandemic.

Russia’s Cheif Rabbi Berel Lazar and Rabbi Mordechai Weisberg, Director of the Jewish Community of Moscow, was present for the ceremony which began with the Shacharit prayer.

Before the prayer, Rabbi Lazar helped a Bar Mitzvah boy put on Tefillin. Shachris was followed by singing by the participants.

By COLlive reporter Photos by Levi Nazarov