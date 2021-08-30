New Israeli Ambassador Visits Capital’s New JCC

Mr. Michael Brodsky, the recently appointed Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, made a special visit to the new Jewish Community Center of Kyiv. During the visit led by the city’s Chief Rabbi, Yonatan Markovitch, Mr. Brodsky as well as the Honorary consul of Israel to Ukraine Mr. Oleg Vishniakov were honored with affixing the center’s new Mezuzah.

The Ambassador’s visit, together with his delegation, which took place on August 26, only two weeks after he began his new position, was accompanied by the Chief Rabbi and his wife Inna, board members, and many other distinguished guests including Mr. Yabatan Ben-Dor, Director of the Ukrainian branch of the Jewish National Fund (KKL).

Along with additional dignitaries, the Ambassador was honored to affix one of the JCC’s new mezuzahs, which is currently undergoing the last renovations and preparations towards the High Holiday events, which are expected to draw hundreds of participants. “The opening of this new Synagogue and Jewish Community Center is further evidence of the flourishing Jewish life across Ukraine,” the Ambassador said.

Next, the delegation was treated to a special tour of the premises and introduced to the community’s growing activities and future plans. The visit concluded with a traditional L’Chaim in honor of the New Year and for the success of Mr. Brodsky in his important mission.