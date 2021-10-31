New Mikvah Emerging in Jewish Kropyvnytskyi

After a few years of delay, a new state-of-the-art mikvah is emerging in the Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi, formerly known as Krivograd, under the leadership of the city’s Chief Rabbi Dan Zakuta. The new mikvah will serve the needs of the city’s growing Jewish community, and will give an additional boost to its remarkable revival.

Thanks to the generous support of the Jewish community of Dnipro, headed by Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky, and the ‘Rabbinical Centre of Europe’ the construction project has already begun and the foundations and first floor have already been laid.

“A mikvah serves as the stronghold and foundation of every Jewish community,” says Rabbi Zakuta. “Our expanding community has long awaited this development, and is sincerely grateful to all our supporters who are making this dream become a reality. With G-d’s help, we hope to complete the construction within only a year.”

The new mikvah will be located in an adequate and secure location, within walking distance from the city center. After its completion, a festive inauguration ceremony is planned to take place with the participation of hundreds of the city’s Jewish community members.