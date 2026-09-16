New ‘Smile of the Heart’ Child Development Center Opens in Moscow

A new center dedicated to supporting children with special needs has officially opened in Moscow under the leadership of Rabbi Avraham Elimelech Gedz. The new facility, “Улыбка сердца” — “Smile of the Heart” — is designed to provide children and their families with a comprehensive educational and therapeutic framework in one welcoming setting.

The center’s work brings together three main areas. It offers specialized classes for children whose developmental needs make it difficult for them to attend conventional schools; individual therapy for children requiring support in specific areas; and a broad range of creative and therapeutic activities, including music, dance, theater, ceramics, sports and art. A therapeutic kitchen will also host daily cooking and baking activities, using practical experiences as another way to build communication, independence and confidence.

According to Rabbi Gedz, the goal is to accompany each child throughout the day while addressing his or her individual educational, emotional, physical, sensory and developmental needs. A multidisciplinary team of specialists will work with children with a wide range of developmental challenges, creating personalized programs for each participant.

The newly equipped facility includes sensory-integration rooms, Snoezelen spaces for controlled multisensory stimulation, music and dance rooms, a therapeutic kitchen and a ceramics studio designed to combine fine-motor development with emotional expression. Other features include specialized therapeutic equipment and observation spaces that allow professionals to work with children in an environment suited to their needs. One project will give each child the opportunity to care for a plant of their own, making growth and responsibility part of the therapeutic process.

The center was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar, who toured the new facility together with Rabbi Gedz and learned about its programs and therapeutic approach. Rabbi Lazar affixed a mezuzah at the main entrance, marking the opening of the new home for children and families. The ceremony concluded with a l’chaim gathering, where participants reflected on the significance of creating a place dedicated to recognizing and nurturing the potential within every child.

Rabbi Gedz described the philosophy behind the center as a belief that every child possesses abilities and potential that may not always be immediately visible. The role of educators and therapists, he said, is to patiently help each child discover the ways in which he or she can communicate, develop and contribute.

Jewish life is also woven naturally into the center’s activities. In the therapeutic kitchen, for example, children can learn practical skills alongside Jewish traditions and concepts. During the opening, Rabbi Gedz compared the wordless sound of the shofar to the communication of a child who may not speak, yet whose parents learn to understand what is expressed through a look, a gesture or a sound — a reminder of the importance of listening beyond words.

The center is intended to serve children, teenagers and adults with special needs, while also providing support to their parents and families. Its organizers say the model has already attracted interest from other special-education professionals in Moscow. Rabbi Gedz is also developing plans for a future therapeutic horseback-riding center, which would further expand the range of services available to children and families.