New Torah Center Dedicated in Moscow; Two New Torah Scrolls Inaugurated

The dedication of a new “Torah Center” and celebration of two new Torah scrolls took place in Moscow on Chanukah with the support of the Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar.

This Chanuka Moscow has merited a chain of beautiful events all dedicated to Jewish Heritage and Torah. This was in addition to the expansive list of events that began with a public menorah lighting at the center of Moscow and continued with the distribution of thirty-five thousand (!) prayer books with Russian translation along with Chanuka kits that were personally delivered by the city’s rabbis while they visiting hundreds of families each evening of Chanuka, bringing light and joy to their homes.

The highlight was on the last night of Chanuka, at the inauguration of “Moscow’s Torah Center”, into which much effort and resources were invested to make it as beautiful as possible.

The Center is designed for all Jews, of all ages and stages. It includes a large hall, classrooms, a Torah library, lecture halls, and a coffee area with refreshments that will be open 24/7. It will be led by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Wilansky, son-in-law of the center’s founder Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar.

Rabbi Lazar was the main speaker at the grand opening which was attended by many rabbis, lecturers, donors, supporters, and friends.

A beautiful gold and silver menorah was presented to the primary donor, philanthropist Mr. Nachshon Nachshonov, and a silver lechaim set was presented to his partner, philanthropist Reb Yehuda Davidov.

The event was emceed by the community director, Rabbi Mordechai Weisberg. Mezuzas were affixed to the doors of the different rooms, and the guests sat down to a festive meal during which they heard about the many plans for the center. It will include various learning opportunities, beginning with Talmud, halacha, and Chassidic philosophy.

Additional events that took place were the inauguration ceremonies of two new Torah scrolls that were completed and escorted to their new homes. The first took place was on the first night of Chanuka at the Marina Roscha synagogue with the Torah dedicated by the Chaturov family. The second was on the fifth night of Chanuka at the Chabad House on Arbat headed by the Rabbi Yaakov Klein, and was dedicated by philanthropist Mr. Dan Galkin.

Photography: Levi Nazarov and Alice Printseva