Odessa: Municipal Council Visits Jewish Educational Campus Under Construction.

Along with his deputies, Mr. Gennady Trukhanov, the Mayor of Odessa, led a formal municipal delegation to visit the construction site of the city’s long-awaited Jewish educational complex that will serve thousands of students and provide them with both an excellent general education and Jewish values and heritage.

A new era is set to rise in the Jewish community of Odessa, Ukraine, with the completion and opening of a new educational complex – currently under construction – planned for the beginning of next academic year (2022-2023).

Considering the different challenges that faced the construction project, its success and advancement can be considered no less than a miracle. The four-floor and 5,000 square-meter building is planned to include 20 modern well-equipped classrooms, a huge gym, ballroom, a dining room for 1,000 people, large kitchen with 3 different sections, library, offices, a dormitory for external students, and a floor for the community’s ‘Mishpacha’ orphanage and children’s home.

The building will also include spacious hallways, bathrooms, and playrooms, elevators and additional accessories to serve the handicapped and disabled.

The local municipality’s delegation included the deputy mayors, Mr. Mikhail Kuchuk and Mr. Pavel Vugelman. After examining the construction site, the delegation continued to the current school building to witness the students enjoying Hebrew, science, and computer classes.

Towards the end of the visit, Rabbi Avraham Wolff, the city’s Chief Rabbi, thanked the delegation and Mayor for their warm visit and assistance in the construction, especially with solving challenges that stood in the way. In response, the mayor remarked, “It was great for us to see the wonderful conditions in which the future generation of Odessa’s residents is being raised.”

Photos by: Boris Buchman.