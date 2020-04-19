Odessa’s Medal of Honor Awarded to City’s Chief Rabbi

Last week, during the festival of Passover, the Mayor of Odessa, Mr. Gennady Trukhanov, made a formal visit to the offices of the Chief Rabbi of Odessa and Southern Ukraine, Rabbi Avraham Wolff, and awarded him the city’s ‘Medal of Honor’ in recognition of the Rabbi’s significant contribution to the city.

Rabbi Wolff, who received the medal on his 50th birthday, responded by explaining that this honor is awarded to the entire Jewish community of Odessa honoring its ongoing activity and impact on the city’s development.

Under the Leadership of Rabbi Wolff and his wife Chaya, the Jewish community established and operates a wide network of synagogues and Jewish community centers, humanitarian aid projects, schools and kindergartens, the ‘Mishpacha’ orphanage and Children’s home, a Jewish University, activities with students and teenagers, and many additional projects and initiatives for all ages.