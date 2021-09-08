On Rosh Hashanah, Putin lauds Jewish groups for ‘patriotic, charitable projects’

Russian leader hails community for its work ‘to facilitate Russia’s successful development’



By: Times of Israel staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday issued a message to the country’s Jewish community for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, in which he praised its work toward developing and pushing the nation forward.

“Jewish religious organizations are doing a lot to facilitate Russia’s successful development, they devote tireless attention to fruitful social work and are actively involved in implementing highly popular educational, enlightenment, patriotic and charitable projects,” he said.

“I am delighted to note their efforts aiming to maintain inter-ethnic and inter-religious peace and accord in this country and their invariable commitment to such intransient universal human values as neighborliness, trust and mutual understanding.”