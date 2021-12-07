Once Again: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Awards for 2021 Presented in Moscow

The annual ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ award ceremony, traditionally held by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia during the festival of Chanukah, took place in the ‘Barvikha Luxury Village’ and included a spectacular concert by Alexey Agranovic, Andrey Burkovsky, Gennady Khazanov, Petr Nalych and Yevgeny Grishkovets who performed in front of the audience.

“The holiday of Chanukah and the ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ ceremony” said the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar at the event “share one common lesson. The Talmud says that Chanukah menorah has to be lit at home, but it also has to be visible from the street. We do not burn the candles just for ourselves, they are also intended to bring light to others. They help everyone around us.

Our sages said, “A candle for one is a candle for a hundred”. Each of our good deeds gives light to hundreds of people!” he concluded. “These words are fitting for the people who are here today, they describe our awardees. Giving light to others.”

In the nomination for “Communal activity”, the director and chief physician of the “Rambam” Medical Center operated by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Ms. Miryam Barenbaum (Finberg) received the award for providing medical support and organizing charitable aid during the pandemic.

In the nomination for “Charity”, the laureates were R’ Yehuda Davydov, the founder of the “770” charity fund, and Mrs. Chaya-Tamar Davydov, the fund’s president for their contribution to the development of Jewish education and community life of Russia.

In the nomination for “Science”, the award was given to the academician of RAS, director of the NRCEM, named after Gamaleya, and one of the developers of the “Sputnik–V” covid-19 vaccine, Mr. Alexander Ginzburg.

In the nomination for “Statesman”, the prize was awarded to the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation and doctor of pedagogical sciences, Dr. Sergey Kravtsov.

In the nomination for “Educational activity”, the award was given to the initiator of the “Festival of Hebrew”, made possible by the Israeli cultural center “Nativ”, the head of the representation of the “Nativ” bureau in the Russian Federation, and counsellor of the Embassy of the State of Israel in the Russian Federation, Ms. Yana Agmon.

In the nomination for “Journalism”, Mr. Andrey Melnikov, deputy editor-in-chief of the “Nezavisimaya Gazeta” newspaper was awarded the prize.

In the nomination for “Theater”, the prize was presented to the “Electrotheater Stanislavsky” Moscow theater. The prize was accepted by the theater’s artistic director Mr. Boris Yukhananov. Director and producer Mr. Vadim Perelman was awarded the “Cinematography” nomination for his film “The Persian Lessons”.

In the nomination for “Culture” the laureate was the people’s artist of the Russian Federation, one of the anchors of the Soviet radio programme “Radionanya”, director and artistic director of the Moscow theater “Shalom”, Mr. Alexander Levenbuk.

In the nomination for “Living Legend”, Mr. Mark Kurzer, obstetrician–gynecologist, academician of RAS, and CEO of the “Mother and child” group of companies, received the prize.

“The ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ awards ceremony,” said the president of FJCR, Rabbi Alexander Boroda, “has become an important public event and an inspiring tradition. Every year, at a ceremonial evening event, we express our gratitude to all those who have made a tangible difference to the lives of many people. Last year, we were forced to cancel the ceremony to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading. This year, thanks to vaccination, the format of COVID–free activities became possible, and it was important for us that the award ceremony would take place. Any crisis is a test of the strength of the human spirit, it is a time for extraordinary and truly noble acts, which directly reflects the idea of the ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ awards.”