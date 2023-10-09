Powerful Missile Lands Near Choral Synagogue in Kharkov

Holiday services and meals will go on as planned

By Yaakov Ort and Faygie Levy Holt | Chabad.org

A powerful ballistic missile struck about 200 meters from the home of Rabbi Moshe and Miriam Moskovitz, co-directors of Chabad of Kharkiv. Their family was unhurt by the blast, which blew out windows and doors of their home, and caused their sukkah to topple. In gratitude to G‑d, the rabbi said the Hagomel blessing, expressing his family’s thanks for their survival.

The couple said that holiday activities for Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah would go on as planned at the city’s historic Choral Synagogue, including prayers and holiday meals for the community.

The attack came only two days after the bar mitzvah of their son, Yisroel. Despite more than 18 months of shelling, bombings and loss of life, his parents were determined to celebrate his milestone with their community, and more than 250 people from near and far came to celebrate.