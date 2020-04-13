President of Ukraine sends greetings to the Jews of Ukraine for Passover

The President of Ukraine, Mr. Vladimir Zelensky, sent his greetings to the Jews of Ukraine in honor of the festival of Passover.

Following is the text posted on the President’s official website:

Jews of Ukraine

Please accept my sincere greetings on the occasion of Passover – the holy festival honoring the freedom of the Jewish people.

The Jewish community of Ukraine is an active participant in our social life, maintains fruitful humanitarian and charity activities, and contributes to the development of spirituality and the strengthening of interfaith harmony in our country.

With great respect, I send all of you and your circle of loved ones and family members warm and hearty greetings for the holiday.

Volodymyr Zelensky