Riga’s Chabad Or Avner School Begins New Academic Year in Temporary Home Ahead of Major Renovation

The Chabad ‘Or Avner’ Jewish School in Riga, Latvia, opened the new academic year in a new temporary location, where students will study throughout the coming school year.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, who joined students, parents, school leaders and community representatives in marking the beginning of the new academic year.

The move comes as the school prepares for a comprehensive renovation of its permanent building. The planned upgrade will transform the campus into a more modern, advanced and welcoming educational environment, designed to better serve students and support the school’s continued development. The school is supported by the Yael Foundation, whose significant assistance has contributed greatly to its growth and development.

For students and parents, the temporary move also brings a sense of anticipation for the years ahead. School leaders expect the renewed facilities to create new opportunities for growth and help welcome additional students and families into the school community.

Following the opening ceremony, the school held a well-attended parents’ meeting with the participation of the school’s founders and Chabad emissaries, Rabbi Mordechai and Rebbetzin Rivka Glazman; Mrs. Marina Jefremova, the school’s director; Rabbi Shlomo Neeman, Director of FJC’s Educational and Humanitarian Programs; and Mrs. Chana Rynkov, Director of the ‘Or Avner’ School Network and ‘Darkeinu’ curriculum. Rabbi Shalom and Riki Wolf, newly arrived Chabad emissaries in Riga, also participated.

Founded in 1995, the ‘Or Avner’ Riga Jewish School has served generations of local families, combining accredited general education with Jewish studies, Hebrew and a strong connection to Jewish heritage and community life. The upcoming renovation marks the next stage in that continuing development.