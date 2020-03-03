Russia’s Rabbis Gather for a Regional Shabbaton

Community rabbis from across Russia gathered this past weekend for in Rostov-on-don for a regional Shabbaton hosted by local community rabbis Rabbi Chaim Danzinger and Rabbi Shmuel Stolin.

The gathering took place a month before the 100th yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Rashab of Lubavitch that will take place on the 2nd of Nisan, in a month’s time.

The rabbis visiting Rostov began their gathering with prayers together at the resting place of the Rebbe Rashab, asking for the welfare of their families, communities, and activity.

There was great excitement in the Rostov community as the rabbis joined them for prayers and meals throughout the Shabbat. Leading the events was Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and Russian transportation magnate and philanthropist David Aminov.

All participants received a memento of a booklet about the history of the Jewish community in Rostov, including the Rebbe Rashab’s years in the city and the Yeshivat Tomchei Tmimim that was located there.