Sumgait: A Jewish Prayer in memory of the ‘Martyrs’

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Leichter, Rabbi of the Jewish community of Sumgait, Azerbaijan, was honored to recite the Jewish prayer “Kel Maleh Rachamim” at an event attended by the country’s religious leaders commemorating the fall of the nation’s soldiers known as the ‘Shahidim – Martyrs”

The heads of the religious communities across the country gathered under the leadership of the Chief Mullah of the Sumgait, Haji Rauf, to visit the graves and commemorate the soldiers buried at the city’s military cemetery who died in the war for Azerbaijan’s independence.

In the country, it is customary to call the victims who fell for the homeland “martyrs”, and the military cemetery is known as