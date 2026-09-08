Tallinn Mikvah Reopens in Historic and Moving Ceremony

After several months of closure, Estonia’s Jewish mikvah in Tallinn reopened on September 6 following a comprehensive renovation completed in just a month and a half.

“For a Jewish community, a mikvah is not simply another room in a building or another renovation project,” community members said. “It is one of the foundations of Jewish life. Jewish law places such importance on a mikvah that a community may even sell a Torah scroll in order to make its construction possible.”

The renovation was made possible with the support of philanthropist Rabbi David Derli, the Rabbinical Centre of Europe, and donors and friends from around the world.

The inauguration began with melodies associated with the approaching Rosh Hashanah holiday, as violinist Evgenia Gulman filled the room with music. When one of the donors joined in the singing, the formal ceremony took on a particularly warm and personal character.

One of the evening’s most meaningful moments came when Eduard Klas, President of the Jewish Community of Estonia, shared a remarkable connection between the date of the reopening and his own family history.

Exactly 90 years earlier, on September 6, 1936, his parents were married in Tallinn and began building their Jewish home there.

September 6, 1936. September 6, 2026.

Ninety years separated the two dates, yet during the ceremony they seemed to come together. Ninety years ago, a Jewish couple stood under the chuppah in Tallinn and began their life together. Nine decades later, their son, now president of the Jewish community, stood in the same city to celebrate the reopening of a mikvah — a place intended to help Jewish couples and families continue building Jewish homes for generations to come.

Between those two moments lies much of the story of European Jewish life over the past century: flourishing communities, years of profound loss and hardship, decades in which Jewish identity and tradition faced enormous challenges, and, ultimately, renewal.

Estonia’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Kot, spoke about the renovation process and the importance of creating the infrastructure needed for a Jewish community’s future. Jewish continuity, he noted, depends not only on aspirations but on the institutions that make Jewish life possible — education, Torah learning, an active synagogue and a mikvah.

Together with the community president, donors and Rebbetzin Chani Kot — who oversaw the mikvah renovation project alongside her leadership of the community’s Jewish educational institutions — Rabbi Kot participated in the ribbon-cutting and the unveiling of a dedication plaque.

As the doors opened, guests entered the newly renovated mikvah. For those familiar with the facility before the work began, the transformation was striking, particularly given that the extensive renovation had been completed in approximately six weeks.

The evening concluded with a festive meal, bringing together community members, supporters and guests for blessings, melodies, stories and celebration — marking not only the reopening of a building, but another step in strengthening Jewish life and continuity in Tallinn.