Tbilisi: Historical Conference in Honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day; New Curriculum to Serve Georgian General Educational System

In collaboration with the Education Ministry of Georgia, last week on Holocaust Remembrance Day, FJC’s “Or Avner’ Jewish School of Tbilisi hosted a historic conference attended by the country’s leading educational figures. The conference focused on the implementation of a Holocaust study program in the local government educational frameworks.

The impressive conference was attended by the Georgian Deputy Minister of Education, Ms. Tamar Makharashvili, Deputy Minister of Reintegration Ms. Lia Gigauri, directors of high schools and universities, the Israeli and German ambassadors, Ms. Hadas Ester Meitzad and Mr. Ernst Peter Fischer, Head of the Education and Culture Commission of Tbilisi, Mr. Kakha Labuchidze, Director of the International Relations Department in the Ministry of Education of Israel, Dr. Dalit Atrakchi, Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia representatives, Jewish community representatives, and additional Georgian ministers and dignitaries.

During the conference, hosted by Rabbi Meir and Mrs. Tzippi Kozlovsky, leaders of the Tbilisi Jewish community and the director of the FJC’s “Or Avner’ Jewish School, Mr. Giorgi Momtselidze, it was decided that the school will take charge of creating the curriculum in collaboration with Yad Vashem and the Israeli Embassy, and adapt it to contemporary Georgian culture.