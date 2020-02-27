The 113-year-old synagogue in Kostroma reopens its doors

Possibly the oldest wooden synagogue in Europe, the synagogue in Kostroma, which is over a century old, began to show its age. The structure, which was confiscated from the Jewish community during the communist regime, is a prized treasure for the local Jewish community of Kostroma and a historical monument for Jews the world over.

The beams of the building were rotting and the building was showing its age. The community began extensive renovation on the building, replacing rotting parts and putting in new electricity and plumbing systems.

Finally, after six months, the synagogue reopened its door with a grand ‘Chanukaht HaBait’ [a festive housewarming ceremony].

“Today we celebrated with friends, community members and guests from Yaroslavl and Ivanovo. After praying in a small room for several months, we are excited to be returning to our renovated and beloved synagogue, we are all very happy,” said Rabbi Nisson Ruppo, Chief Rabbi of the Kostroma Region.

The ceremony was attended by the entire community and many respected guests including the mayor of Kostroma, who cut the ribbon on the renewed building.