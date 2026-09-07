Thousands of Jewish Students Begin New Academic Year Across FJC’s ‘Or Avner’ Network

Thousands of Jewish children and youngsters across seven countries of the former Soviet Union are returning to their classrooms as the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) ‘Or Avner’ Jewish Educational Network opens the 2026–2027 academic year.

From daycare centers and kindergartens to elementary schools, high schools and higher education institutions, hundreds of educational institutions and informal educational initiatives are beginning a new year of learning, personal development and connection to Jewish heritage.

Alongside the formal school network, FJC’s broader educational framework includes the SmartJ afternoon school network, JFuture Sunday Hebrew schools, the Darkeinu Jewish heritage curriculum, the EnerJew youth movement and YAHAD programs for students and young professionals.

As in previous years, the opening days are being marked in communities with festive “First Bell” ceremonies, bringing together students, parents, teachers, rabbis and community leaders. With the academic year beginning during the Jewish month of Elul, the educational institutions are also sounding the shofar, connecting the excitement of a new school year with the approaching Rosh Hashanah and its message of renewal and growth.

For more than three decades, the ‘Or Avner’ network has successfully combined accredited general education with Jewish studies, Hebrew, history and tradition, providing thousands of Jewish children from a wide range of backgrounds with a supportive environment in which they can develop academically and socially while building a meaningful connection to their Jewish identity, roots and community.

“Every first day of school reminds us that Jewish education is built one child at a time,” said Mrs. Chana Rynkov, Director of the ‘Or Avner’ School Network and ‘Darkeinu’ curriculum. “Our students come from different cities, families and backgrounds, but they all deserve an education of the highest standard together with the opportunity to know where they come from and to feel that Jewish heritage is a living and meaningful part of their lives.”

The opening of the new academic year follows a busy summer for FJC’s educational network, during which professional teams and educators prepared new programs, teaching tools and activities for the months ahead.

Established with the support of FJC President Mr. Lev Leviev, the Or Avner network has educated over the years tens of thousands of Jewish children from all across the FSU.