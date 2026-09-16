Thousands of Jewish Teens ‘Check In’ as EnerJew Launches New Season Across the FSU

Thousands of Jewish teenagers across the former Soviet Union are beginning a new year of friendship, activity, Jewish learning and community involvement as the FJC’s EnerJew youth movement launches its 5787 season across more than 80 clubs in 11 countries.

This year, EnerJew is placing a special emphasis on one central idea: from the club in my city to one large international movement. Under the annual theme “Globalization: A Journey That Connects,” participants are being invited to see EnerJew not only as a local youth club, but as a shared Jewish network connecting teenagers across cities, countries and communities.

The season opened with colorful “Jewish Check-In” events built around the language of travel. Teenagers arrived as if beginning a journey, “checked in,” packed symbolic baggage filled with goals and Jewish values, and received their first glimpse of the route ahead.

In Odesa, participants shared memories from the summer before setting goals for the new year. In Kamianske, the program became a full airline experience: teens registered as passengers, packed a virtual suitcase, “boarded” their flight and moved through challenges leading toward greater Jewish knowledge and connection. In Bryansk, team activities and a festive opening invited participants to begin the season as travelers setting out together. Similar gatherings across the region are welcoming both returning members and first-time participants.

The travel theme will continue throughout the year. Each club meeting will become another “station” on the journey — a new city, community or travel-inspired setting through which participants explore a Jewish idea. Real City to City visits will bring teenagers from different EnerJew communities together, while local and regional Shabbatons, culminating in the Grand Shabbaton, will allow participants to experience the wider movement in person.

The first major stage of the season begins immediately with the holidays of Tishrei. Through dedicated holiday campaigns and a specially designed app, participants will be able to take part in mitzvah challenges, track their progress and collect Mitzvah Miles, turning Jewish actions into meaningful milestones along their personal route. The aim is to make the holidays not only something they learn about, but something they actively experience and share with thousands of peers.

Throughout the season, joint campaigns, intercity travel, major events, shared programs and a common visual language will reinforce the sense that every local club is part of something much larger.

Founded in 2013, EnerJew has grown into the largest Jewish youth movement in the FSU, giving thousands of teenagers a place to form friendships, deepen their Jewish identity, develop leadership skills and become active members of their communities. The project is made possible through the longstanding and generous support of the Finger Family Foundation, together with additional partners.

“The new season is built around a simple but powerful idea,” says EnerJew Director R’ Yakov Sominsky. “Each of us is on a journey. Every stop has meaning, and in every place there is a mission waiting for us. EnerJew gives teenagers the opportunity to discover that journey together — to meet Jews from other cities and countries, to take part in mitzvot and shared experiences, and to understand that wherever they are, they are part of one large Jewish community.”