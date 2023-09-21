Three New Torahs Inaugurated in One Week Start Off the New Year in Moscow

The new year started off with a triple celebration in Moscow as three different synagogues in the capital city welcomed new Torah scrolls, leading up to inspiring High Holidays.

Photography: Levi Nazarov

Just before Rosh Hashana and the High Holidays, a modest but emotional Torah inauguration ceremony was held to celebrate the new and prestigious Torah Scroll that was donated to the Marina Roscha Synagogue by philanthropist Mr. Dan Chernik in honor of Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar. The event was beautifully emceed by the Director of Moscow’s Jewish Communities, Rabbi Mordechai Avraham Weisberg, and Rabbi Lazar was honored with writing the last letters in the scroll.

Just a few days earlier, a new Torah Scroll was dedicated in the Bolshaya Bronnaya Synagogue under the leadership of Rabbi Yitzchak Kogan.

A third Torah Scroll was donated to the Jewish Kavkazi community “Geula” under the leadership of Rabbi Avraham Ilyaguev. The Torah inauguration ceremony was celebrated with great joy by the donor and community members.

These events are just a small reflection of the many varied educational and Jewish heritage activities that take place throughout the year in the vibrant Jewish community that was established by Russia’s Chief Rabbi. These include Russia’s Chief Rabbinate, the Kashrus Committee, various charities, and assistance programs as well as Jewish services for Russia’s Jews wherever they may be.

This was expressed during the uplifting days of Rosh Hashana which were celebrated with a great awakening in the hundreds of Jewish Communities throughout Russia thanks to the many Rabbis and Chabad emissaries, as well as Yeshiva students who were sent to help arrange the High Holidays and Sukkot in many of the smaller communities.