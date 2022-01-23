Towards Passover 2022: Matzah For Every Jew Across the FSU

Thanks to the great generosity of the Werdiger family from Australia and the Jewish Agency for Israel, in a few months’ time, every Jew across the vast lands of the former Soviet Union will be gifted, by the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS, a package of hand made Shmurah Matza produced in Israel for the Passover Seder nights. In addition, needy families will also receive expanded food packages enabling them to celebrate Passover at home in a dignified manner.

With the Yom Tov of Passover coming up, the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS is working tirelessly to significantly increase its activities and events during this year’s holiday.

The logistics teams have been diligently planning a most meaningful holiday for FSU Jews, by both increasing the numbers of Passover Seders in as many cities as possible throughout Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazachstan, Georiga, Kyrgyzstan, and additional countries, as well as distributing handmade Shmura Matza to every Jew no matter their location.

Special attention is being given to koshering additional food production plants, thus enabling more Jews to enjoy Kosher for Passover products under the strict supervision of the Chief Rabbinate.

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar has recruited many friends and supporters to assist with the preparations for Passover and is personally monitoring their progress. Amongst other things, a few days ago Rabbi Lazar visited the Karlin Matza Bakery in the city of Modiin Illit, one of the Mehadrin bakeries that produces the largest amounts of Matza for the Jews of the FSU, which will be carefully shipped in huge containers to Moscow during the next few weeks. From Moscow, they will be distributed by train to many more cities throughout the FSU.

With the financial support of Australian philanthropist Family Werdiger as well as the Jewish Agency, all of FSU’s Jews will be gifted with Shmura Matza for the first two nights of Pesach.

Also, all Public Seders will receive Shmura Matza for free. Great efforts will be invested this year in ensuring that needy families will receive food packages with all their holiday needs which will enable them to celebrate Passover at home in a most dignified manner.