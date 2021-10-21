Travelers Hold ‘Largest Jewish Wedding in United Arab Emirates’

A historic Jewish wedding took place in the heart of the Desert in Dubai on Wednesday night, with the participation of 600 young Jews and officiated by Russia’s Cheif Rabbi Berel Lazar.

Photos: Eli Itkin | By: Collive

The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berle Lazar, officiated at a Jewish wedding in the heart of the Great Desert of Dubai, with the participation of over 600 young Jews from across the former Soviet Union on Wednesday.

What they called the “largest Jewish wedding in the United Arab Emirates” was held for a young couple from Russia, who came with a group of over 600 students on a special trip to Dubai, together with a number of Rabbis from Russia and other FSU countries.

These students had all participated in weekly evening classes in Torah and Jewish studies throughout the year that were given over by Rabbis in over one hundred cities all over the FSU. The students’ hard work paid off. After applying themselves and studying all year, they were rewarded with a unique trip- the largest Jewish group ever to visit Dubai.

The wedding is the trip’s highlight. For most of the guests, it was their first time seeing a Jewish wedding, which will no doubt leave a lasting impression on the direction that their personal lives will take.

This project, which is targeted to the next generation of Russian Jewry, is spearheaded by “YAHAD”, the largest Jewish Youth Organization in all of the FSU, which is led by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Wilansky and his dedicated team. Along with Rabbis and the rest of the staff, they offer a large spectrum of classes and programs for Jewish students during the entire year.