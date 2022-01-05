Ukraine: Dozens of Local Rabbis Ordained at Impressive Ceremony

A large and joyful event took place in Dnipro, Ukraine’s famous Menorah Center, celebrating the ordination of a group of new rabbis who will serve as rabbis and community leaders across Ukraine.

The rabbinical study program was conducted by the Lema’an Yilmedu organization, which facilitates Semicha study for future rabbis around the globe in several languages, including Russian.

“Our halachic studies at the Lemaan Yilmedu program took two years,” said Rabbi Shmuel Livshits, a newly ordained rabbi. “We studied hard and intensively, passed the exams, and now are honored that a representative delegation has come from Israel to Dnipro to present us with our diplomas.”

The rabbinical delegation included the Chief Rabbi of Holon – Eliyahu Yochanan Gurary, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Ata – Chaim Shlomo Diskin, Rabbi and Rosh Yeshiva from Ramat Aviv – Chaim Yosef Ginzburg, the head of the local branch of Lema’an Yilmedu – Rabbi Yisroel Yehuda Leib Mel, Rabbi Shmuel Fortman, and other respected rabbis.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Rabbi of Dnipro and the region, Shmuel Kaminetsky, congratulated the rabbis on receiving their diplomas and stressed that the title of rabbi places a special responsibility on them and obliges them to appropriate conduct and behavior.

The event was organized by Rabbi Moishe Weber, a local activist and co-founder of the Kolel Torah project.