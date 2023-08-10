Unique Summer Seminar Unites Ukrainian Jewish Students

A remarkable nine-day Seminar brought together over 50 Jewish students and young professionals from all corners of Ukraine, including remote villages, to a picturesque gathering amidst the stunning Carpathian Mountains in Western Ukraine.

The Seminar was led by Rabbi Pinchas Wishedski, the CEO of STARS Ukraine, and his wife, Mrs. Dina, and an experienced staff of mentors and lecturers. This Seminar marked a significant milestone in bringing together the vibrant Jewish community, fostering unity, and promoting the lives of young Ukrainian Jewish individuals despite the current crisis.

“Now, more than ever in the past,” Rabbi Wishedski shares his insights on the profound significance of such gatherings, “we feel how much Jewish students are connected to Judaism and how much such seminars and Jewish study programs are their anchor, that helps them survive and keep positive and calm, at such disturbing times.”

The success of the Seminar would not have been possible without the unwavering support and encouragement from esteemed partner organizations. The STARS world organization, led by Rabbi Avi Kessel, the JRNU led by Rabbi Shlomo Peles, and the umbrella YAHAD organization, under the guidance of Rabbi Mendy Wilansky and operating within the Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC), all played a crucial role in making this event a resounding success.