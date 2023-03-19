Women of Oryol Celebrate Shabbat Forum

More than 30 women from the Jewish communities of Oryol, Mtsensk, and Kursk recently attended a special conference dedicated to the study and importance of Shabbat in Jewish tradition and faith.

Special lectures were delivered by Rabbi Alexander and Mrs. Chani Grishin, and community members focused on the significance of Shabbat candles, kiddush, the prayers, customs, and traditions.

The participants attended workshops where they created a havdalah set together, and baked challas. At the end of the event, the women received unique silver candle sticks as a gift.

